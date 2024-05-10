Titan World’s Heartfelt Mother’s Day Campaign Celebrates the Gift of Time

Titan World, India’s most extensive watch retail network, is delighted to announce a heartwarming mother’s day campaign that captures the essence of spending time with the most important woman in your life—your mother. The campaign centers around a beautiful portrayal of a deep bond between a son and his mother, culminating in a celebratory surprise for his mother at a Titan World Store. The film highlights the value of every moment spent with your mom as a gesture of appreciation and love towards the woman who selflessly dedicate their time to nurture and care for their families.

This mother’s day, Titan World is offering customers the opportunity to create an unforgettable experience for mother’s where they can be a part of a day brimming with joyous celebrations with an in-store surprise. Select Titan World stores will be transformed into a haven of warmth and delight, adorned with decorations, cakes and flowers for a vibrant celebration. Taking it a step further, customers can engage in an immersive hand-painting activity, to be framed as a keepsake, symbolic of their unique bond. This experience is designed to create a truly memorable celebration, allowing mothers and their families to cherish moments of love and appreciation.

On the occasion, Mr. Rahul Shukla, Vice President and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer – Titan Watches said, “In today’s age of instant gratification, we at Titan World unveil a campaign that puts the spotlight on spending quality time with the woman who dedicated her whole life, shaping ours. We are thrilled to present a distinctive in-store experience, to ensure this day is etched with memorable moments for your mom and you. To top off the day, you can choose from a wide array of options by the house of Titan catering to diverse styles and personalities.”

Customers can experience the joy of in-store celebrations, exclusively at select stores and cities across the country.