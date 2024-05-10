Godrej Appliances wins Patent for its Innovative Anti Leak Split Air Conditioner Technology

Mumbai: Godrej Appliances, business unit of Godrej & Boyce, has been granted patent for its Anti Leak Technology in Godrej Leak Proof Split Air Conditioners – India’s 1st and only Split AC that is designed to addresses the problem of leaky ACs.

An estimated 85% AC consumers suffer from leaky ACs at least once in the product’s lifetime and consequently, the issue ranks amongst AC’s key concerns. Water dripping from the AC inside the room is a frustrating experience that can damage the wall spoiling the overall aesthetics of the room, lead to embarrassment and worse, can also cause short circuits and safety issues. The Anti-Leak Technology incorporated in Godrej Leak Proof Split ACs aims to offer a solution to combat all these problems effectively. This AC also offers a host of other advanced features and technologies such as 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling Technology, i-Sense technology, Inverter technology among others.

Commenting on this accomplishment, Kamal Nandi, Business Head and Executive Vice President – Godrej Appliances, part of Godrej & Boyce said, “Creating patentable innovations requires relentless ideation, effort, diligent testing and more. We are thrilled that our Anti Leak technology, featured in our Leak Proof Split ACs, has received this distinction. This patent protects our pioneering efforts and ensures our technology remains unique. It’s a testament to our brand philosophy of ‘Things Made Thoughtfully’ or ‘Soch Ke Banaya Hai’ and inspires us to keep innovating.”