Srjan Celebrates Young Talent in Odissi Dance with the Fourth Edition of Upasaranam

Witness energetic performance of 57 dancers

Vishnu Vandana, Guru Vandana, Batu make the evening mesmerising

Bhubaneswar: Popular Odissi dance institution, Srjan (Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Odissi Nrityabasa), has organised the fourth edition of Upasaranam (moving towards excellence) on Saturday at Rabindra Mandap, Bhubaneswar, which witness energetic performance by 57 young dancers.

The performances began with Vishnu Vandana choreographed Guru Ratikant Mohapatra and was presented in a group composition by Aishwariya Singhdev. The dancers showcased their skills with famous shloka “Shantakaram Bhujagashayanam.”

Guru Vandana, also choreographed by Guru Ratikant Mohapatra, was performed by the youngest batch of learners at Srjan, under the guidance of G Sanja. The dancers depicted beautiful group formations, highlighting their dedication and talent.

Batu was presented by a group of talented dancers including Chinmayee, Archisa, Sanvi, Diparnita, Pratyasha, Trishna, Subhalaxmi, Gayatri, Preetisri, Satakshi, Deepika, Roshni, and Sai Prasad. The group, under the guidance of Preetisha Mohapatra, the grand-daughter of Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra, delivered commendable performances with sculptures like poses and dynamic stage formations.

Arabhi Pallavi, a timeless composition of Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra, was presented in a renewed group form by Sujata Pradhan. The dancers showcased the grace of Odissi dance through movements and fast footwork.

The occasion was graced by esteemed guests including Guru Meera Das, senior Odissi exponent and Guru; Dr. Sangita Gosain, former Chief Executive of Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Odissi Research Centre (GKCM ORC) and eminent singer; Guru Dhaneswar Swain, renowned senior Mardala exponent; and Shri Subodh Chandra Acharya, OAS (S), Joint Director of Odia Language Literature and Culture (OLLC).

The proceedings commenced with the auspicious lighting of the lamp by the guests following a warm welcome address by Guru Ratikant Mohapatra.

The grand finale featured the up-and-coming junior ensemble of Srjan, who performed Samakala, a neo-classical Odissi dance composition choreographed by Guru Ratikant Mohapatra. Dancers Prachi, Sruti Jyoshna, Nishita, Abhisikta, Dipranwita, Angelina, Amrita, and Priti Prangya showcased beautifully movements and rhythmic patterns with confidence and energy. Their training under the guidance of Smt. Rajashri Praharaj, Head of the Srjan faculty and renowned Odissi dancer, was evident.

The brilliant light designing by Shri Debiprasad Mishra, the instrumental program executive and dynamic light designer of Srjan, enhanced the performances. The proceedings of the evening were Upasaranam, an annual showcase of young talent in Odissi dance, was conceptualized by Guru Ratikant Mohapatra, Director of Srjan and Dean of the Faculty of Arts Communication and Indic Studies at Sri Sri University.