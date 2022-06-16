Snana Purnima held at Sri Ram Mandir, Southall, London, UK

London: Snana Purnima was observed in Sri ram mandir, Southall, London, UK. From Shree Jagannatha society UK, trustees Shri. Bhakta panda, Mr Sukanta Sahu, Smt. Amita Mishra, Mr. Rasmi Nanda attended, devotees and members also attended from Shri Ram Mandir Mr. Jai Sharma was there to be part of the celebrations. The pogram was lead by Dr. Ajay Kyumar Mishra.

Snana Yatra is a ceremonial grand shower festival celebrated on the Purnima (full moon day) of the Hindu month of Jyeshtha. This is the first occasion in the year as per the Hindu calendar, when the deities Jagannath, Balabhadra, Subhadra, Sudarshan, and Madanmohan are brought out and taken in a procession to the Snana Mandap inside the temple premises.