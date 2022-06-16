Fake Organization named ‘Gramin Udhyamita Sansthan”, claiming to be under Ministry of Rural Development, carrying out recruitment process for the states of Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana

New Delhi : It has come to the knowledge of the Union Ministry of Rural Development that an organization named ‘Gramin Udhyamita Sansthan”, claiming to be authorized by the Govt. of India and working under the Ministry of Rural Development, is carrying out a recruitment process since the month of November for the posts of Data Analyst, Administrative Officer and MTS for the states of Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana.

Based on complaints received by the Ministry in the month of March 2022, it is clarified that there is no such Institution/Autonomous Body/Attached or Subordinate Office/Organization affiliated to the Rural Development Ministry. From the modus operandi and credentials, it is evident that the organization is fake and created with the sole intent of extracting money from unsuspecting applicants.

General public is hereby advised to stay informed in this regard and applicants should be cautious of claims such as vacancies/posts/pay scales etc, made by this dubious organization and fall into trap like committing any payment towards refundable Security Amount for Certificate Verification or sharing sensitive information including bank account details.

Applicants may please note all Central and State Government websites are on “gov.in” domain and NOT on “.com” or any other spam/concocted/spoof website or false link.