SPMCIL signs MoU with TERI under CSR initiatives

The Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL), a Mini Ratna, Category-I CPSE, wholly owned by the Govt. of India, and the Energy Resources Institute (TERI) signed MoU here yesterday at the SPMCIL Corporate Office.

The MoU, with an estimated cost of Rs. 525.49 lakh, is for the integrated development of village for Social Development – Model Village – Siroliya, District – Dewas, Madhya Pradesh under CSR initiatives of SPMCIL.

From SPMCIL, Shri S.K. Sinha, Director (HR), and Shri B.J. Gupta, Chief General Manager (HR), Shri Prakash Kumar, Jt. GM (HR) & Shri Vinod Sharma, Consultant, were present while Shri Amit Kumar Thakur, Associate Director & Head CSR & Ms. Mitaksha Raswant, Research Associate, from TERI were present on this occasion.