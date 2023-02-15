Conference on Financial Literacy in Amrit Kaal – Empowering Investors to be held at Vanapa Hall , Aizawl, Mizoram

The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), under the aegis of Ministry of Corporate Affairs, will organise a State Level Conference on Financial Literacy in Amrit Kaal – Empowering Investors in association with the Department of Tourism in Aizawl, Mizoram tomorrow at Vanapa Hall, Aizawl.

The Conference will be inaugurated by Shri Robert Romawia Royte, Minister, Tourism Sports & Youth Services, I&CT Govt. of Mizoram. The event will be graced by Dr. Renu Sharma, Chief Secretary, Govt. of Mizoram; and Shri Devesh Chandra Srivastva, DGP, Govt of Mizoram as Guest of Honours. Ms. Anita Shah Akella, CEO, IEPFA & Joint Secretary, MCA; Smt. Manisha Saxena, Principal Secretary, Mizoram Tourism; and Shri Gopal V. Kumar, Member, IEPF Authority, will be amongst the other dignitaries to grace the occasion.

The conference shall witness inauguration of Niveshak Didi – an initiative of IEPF Authority in collaboration with the India Post Payment Bank (IPPB), Investor Awareness Van in Mizoram (Niveshak Sarathi) – an initiative of IEPF Authority in collaboration with the Common Service Centers (CSC E-gov) and 75 Iconic Investor Awareness Programmes (IAPs) in Mizoram.

Various technical sessions and cultural activities themed around Financial Literacy and Investor Awareness will also be held during the conference. A Bike Rally showcasing the important messages of Financial well-being shall also be flagged off during the event.

The event is expected to see participation of around 800 to 1,000 delegates from various sections of society, including college students, professionals, experts, self-help groups, artisans, tourist operators and other citizens of the state of Mizoram.