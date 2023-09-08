Special Campaign 2.0: A Stride towards Swachhta by the Ministry of Mines

As part of the Special Campaign 2.0, the Ministry of Mines along with its field formations continued its activities from November 2022 to August 2023. The Campaign for the Ministry was launched by the Secretary, Ministry of Mines on 2ndOctober 2022 at New Delhi where all the Organizations under the Ministry joined through V.C. The Ministry identified 84 Site Offices throughout India for implementing 116 Swachhta campaigns.

The goal set by the Ministry during the campaign was “giving back to the environment” in the form of rainwater harvesting, compost pits, cleaning lakes/ponds and eco-disposal of waste. As part of best practices, the buildings owned by the offices of Ministry of Mines had set up rainwater harvesting structures. Sites were identified for the Vermi Compost Pit Projects.

While reviewing the works done under the Special Campaign, Union Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi suggested segregation of waste in the departmental canteen which has been implemented by the Ministry of Mines. The Ministry of Education, the Nodal Ministry was requested to issue similar guidelines for the departmental canteens of Shastri Bhawan for waste segregation and usingbio waste for making compost pits.

GSITI, Hyderabad also as a best practice started waste segregation in its hostel canteen and used bio waste for making compost. Compost Pit has been created in GSITI, Hyderabad. Beside that unutilized land was converted into Open Air Gym for the Trainees/Employees/Public.

The Ministry of Mines as a part of its Special Campaign 2.0, weeded out around 2743 files from November 2022 to August 2023, freeing up a total of 34549 sq.ft space and generated a total revenue of Rs.172,130,148 from scrap disposal.

The Office Space were modernized to create a better working environment. Corridors of the Ministry of Mines were adorned with paintings and potted with plants to beautify the space and were used for the Inauguration Programmes of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Har GharTiranga campaigns. Director-level Officers were assigned duties to inspect the office space and submit reports. Same practices were being followed at all the organizations, PSUs of Ministry of Mines. The initiative has resulted in continued swachhta in the premises and perpetual initiatives are taken under the Special Campaign 2.0.