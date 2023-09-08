India’s 1st Jimny Club, “ODISHA JIMNY CLUB,” and Innovative Mobile App Launched by Jyote Motors

Bhubaneswar : In a significant development for the off-roading community, India’s first-ever Jimny Club, the “Odisha Jimny Club,” was officially launched by Jyote Motors today, along with the unveiling of the “Odisha Jimny Club App.” The inauguration of these platforms marks a significant step in bringing together Jimny owners and enthusiasts under one umbrella and offering a comprehensive solution for all things Jimny-related.

The Odisha Jimny Club App is a revolutionary development that caters exclusively to Jimny owners, providing them with a one-stop solution for all their needs. This user-friendly application is designed to simplify the Jimny ownership experience by offering a range of features and services.

Devjyoti Patnaik, MD, Jyote Motors expressed his enthusiasm for this new initiative, stating, “We are thrilled to launch the Odisha Jimny Club and the Odisha Jimny Club App, which we believe will revolutionize the Jimny ownership experience. Through our monthly off-roading events and the ambitious journey from Odisha to Ladakh, we aim to create lasting memories and strengthen the bond among Jimny owners in our region.”

The Odisha Jimny Club has exciting plans in store for its members, including the organization of off-roading events every month, providing an adrenaline rush for Jimny aficionados. Moreover, to conclude the year on a high note, the club is planning a spectacular off-roading journey from Odisha to Ladakh, promising an unforgettable experience for its members.