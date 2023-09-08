Tata Steel Foundation Organises Assistive Technology Training for Visually Impaired

Sukinda : Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) has successfully completed a specialised training programme for the persons with visual impairment at its SABAL Centre of Sukinda Chromite Mine here on Wednesday. A total of 39 persons from around Odisha were imparted training on assistive devices and technology in the programme.

The five-day programme – specially designed for the persons with visual impairment – imparted training to the participants in two batches. Expert trainers from Assistech Lab of IIT Delhi and NGO Saksham provided training at the workshop on assistive devices like screen readers, braille displays, tactile books, indoor navigation devices, mobility devices like cane and accessing e-library.

Pankaj Satija, Executive-In-Charge, Ferro Alloys and Manganese Division (FAMD) of Tata Steel said “We believe in empowering every individual to reach their true potential and this special training workshop is a testament to that. We will continue with our commitment to create a more inclusive society by providing skill-building opportunities to marginalized communities.”

The training brought together a diverse group of participants eager to enhance their independence and employability. Through a combination of hands-on workshops, expert guidance, and cutting-edge assistive technology, the participants gained valuable skills that will help them overcome challenges related to their visual impairment. The program emphasised digital literacy, ensuring that participants could effectively navigate and utilize technology in their daily lives.

Participants expressed their gratitude for the program, highlighting the newfound confidence they gained. The skills acquired during the training will undoubtedly open up new opportunities for them, both personally and professionally.

Debanjan Mukherjee, Unit Head (Tata Steel Foundation) and Goutam Chakrobarty, AGM (Administration) and Dikshya Makhija, Manager (TSF) had guided and coordinated for the smooth conduct of the workshop.