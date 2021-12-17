Spandan Mahila Samiti gifts winter clothes to students of Girl’s RBC

Joda : With an aim to provide relief from winter related hardships faced by the students of Girl’s Residential Bridge Course Centre at Joda, Spandan Mahila Samiti donated winter clothes to the children on Tuesday.

Ms Vinita Singh, Vice President, Spandan Mahila Samiti along with Ms Debolina Sarkar, Secretary, Spandan Mahila Samiti, Mr Ravindra Kumar, Unit Head, Tata Steel Foundation (Joda) and other members of the Samiti distributed winter clothes to the 80 students who are currently residing in the centre. Among others present on the occasion were officials of Tata Steel Foundation and Aspire, a Delhi-based NGO with whom Tata Steel has partnered to run these centers.

On the occasion, while abiding all social distancing norms for the current pandemic, the students organized cultural programmes that was appreciated by the guests.

It may be noted here that RBC centers have been set by Tata Steel with an objective to cater to the children who have dropped out of schools or never been to schools for varied reasons. RBC fills their education deficit and equips them with knowledge and skill to re-enter government schools.

Similar support is also being extended by Tata Steel Foundation to the needy people of Kalmang and Ghodabudhani villages under Malda Gram Panchayat. Under this initiative, more than 250 blankets have been distributed in the villages so far.