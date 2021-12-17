Textile and Renewable energy units among seven industrial projects approved by the SLSWCA committee of the Government of Odisha

Bhubaneswar : The 106th meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) held today under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary of Odisha, Shri Suresh Chandra Mahapatra (IAS) approved 7 industrial projects worth INR 511.19 crore that would generate employment opportunities for over 6,402 persons in the state.

The projects approved by the panel were from employment-intensive sectors like Textile & Apparel and Paper.

SLSWCA gave a nod to Ambattur Fashions to set up a Men’s & Women’s apparel manufacturing unit at Chandaka in Khorda district against an investment of INR 51 crore, which will generate employment opportunities for over 4,700 persons.

The committee has approved another textile unit by the Wild Lotus Fashions to set up a Garment Manufacturing unit at the Chhatabar Industrial Estate, District- Khorda against an investment of INR 52.62 crore, which will generate employment opportunities for over 560 persons.

The panel gave nod to set up a New Kraft Paper unit with a capacity of 300 Ton per day by the Shree Banshi Luxmi Private Limited (a subsidiary of Pioneer Packaging Private Limited) at Somanathpur in Balasore district against an investment of INR 120 crore, which will generate employment opportunities for over 750 persons.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited got the approval to set up a 10 MW Solar Power Plant in Boudh at an investment of 52.28 crore, which will generate employment opportunities for over 65 persons.

The Chief Secretary led panel has also have in principal approval to Prachi Resorts to set up a 4-star Hotel in Bhubaneswar, Khordha at an investment of 63.30 crore, which will generate employment opportunities for over 85 persons.

Similarly, it gave nod to Sygma Tubes And Pipes to set up a 5,00,000 MT Tube & Pipe manufacturing unit at Rengali, Sambalpur at an investment of 51.99 crore, which will generate employment opportunities for over 60 persons.

The Iron ore beneficiation plant PTCL Infrastructure Limited got the approval for the expansion of its Iron ore Beneficiation plant from 1.5 MTPA to 2.5 MTPA at Barbil, Keonjhar at an investment of 120 crore, which will generate employment opportunities for over 182 persons.

The Government’s primary focus has been on the employment intensive sectors like Textile and Apparel industries which employs thousands of employees in a single unit. Considering the huge skillforce in this domain, such apparel industries will minimize the outflow of migrant workers to other states and create massive employment in the state.