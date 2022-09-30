SOUTH KOREAN NAVAL SHIPS VISIT CHENNAI

New Delhi : Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Cruise Training Task Group consisting of two naval ships, ROKS Hansando and ROKS Daecheong arrived in Chennai on a three-day visit on 28 Sep 22.

Rear Admiral Kang Dong-goo, Commander of Cruise Training Task Group along with Capt Ko Dae-jong, Commanding Officer ROKS Daecheong, Cdr Park Jin-sung, Commanding Officer ROKS Hansando and other officials of the consulate of Korea had discussions with the Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area on matters of common interest on 28 Sep 22.

During the visit, professional interactions and friendly sports activities are scheduled between the personnel of the Indian Navy and ROK Navy. The goodwill visit strengthens the ties between the navies of the two nations. The task group led by Rear Admiral Kang Dong-goo is docked at Chennai port for a goodwill visit.

ROKS Hansando is South Korea’s first dedicated training ship and ROKS Daecheong is the logistics support ship.