SPMCIL launches Mata Sherawali silver Souvenir Coin to mark Navratri

New Delhi : On Navratri festival, the in-house designed, coloured silver Souvenir Coin of 40 Grams with 999 purity on the theme of Mata Sherawali was launched for the first time by India Government Mint, Kolkata (a Unit of SPMCIL), on 27.09.2022.

The package includes the booklet detailing about nine incarnations of Mata Durga and the purpose of her incarnation. Apart from this, the booklet also guides about the activities related to Navratri Puja and compilation of puja hymns played during Navratri.

The launch price of Mata Sherawali silver Souvenir Coin is Rs.3,453/- (inclusive of taxes) and it is available for online ebooking at: https://www.indiagovtmint.in .