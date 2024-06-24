Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) Announces CEO Transition

Mumbai, 24 June 2024: Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), a leading force in the entertainment industry, proudly announces the appointment of Gaurav Banerjee as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective on or beforeAugust 26, 2024, pending regulatory approvals.Gaurav Banerjee will succeed N.P. Singh, who has led SPNI to unprecedented heights over his remarkable 25-year tenure.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Gaurav Banerjee, a seasoned professional in the entertainment industry with a wealth of experience and a strong vision for the future, stated, “I am deeply honoured to take on the role of MD &CEO at SPNI. Under N.P. Singh’s remarkable leadership, SPNI has achieved tremendous success and innovation in the entertainment industry. I am excited to lead talented teams as we explore new frontiers in original programming, enhance our viewers’ experiences, drive our distribution footprint across India, and significantly boost our revenues. Together, we will set new benchmarks in entertainment and deliver exceptional value to our audiences and stakeholders.”

N.P. Singh, who with this appointment will moveinto the role of Non-Executive Chairman to support this transition through the end of the fiscal year, reflecting on the transition, remarked, “I am immensely proud of the success and innovation SPNI has achieved. I am confident that Gaurav will elevate SPNI’s impressive portfolio to new heights. His visionary approach will undoubtedly continue our legacy of excellence and creativity. I look forward to supporting him and our talented team as we further our impact in content creation, audience engagement, and digital media initiatives.And most importantly, I would like to thank the entire SPNI team for being the fulcrum of our growth and success.”

Ravi Ahuja, Chairman of Global Television Studios and President & COO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, commented on the appointment, saying, “N.P. Singh’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping SPNI into the powerhouse it is today. I am confident that Gaurav Banerjee, with his proven track record and visionary approach, will continue to drive SPNI’s success. Gaurav’s expertise in content creation and strategic leadership will undoubtedly lead SPNI into an exciting new chapter of growth and achievement. We are thrilled to have him at the helm and look forward to the continued success of SPNI under his leadership.”