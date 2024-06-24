Atal Community Innovation Centre at BML Munjal University (ACIC-BMU) Incubated Start-ups Feature in SDG Coffee Table Book by Atal Innovation Mission

National, 24 June 2024: Atal Community Innovation Centre at BML Munjal University (ACIC-BMU) –– announced today that two of its incubated start-ups have been featured in the prestigious SDG Coffee Table Book by Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), where innovations are mapped with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Highlighting ACIC-BMU’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and driving sustainable development, this recognition acknowledges BMU’s efforts in providing an enabling ecosystem for start-ups, encouraging them to develop solutions that address real-world challenges while aligning with the UN SDGs.

The featured start-ups are:

1. Glovatrix: Its innovative product, Fifth Sense, is a wearable device designed to facilitate communication for deaf and speech-impaired individuals. It enables seamless two-way communication, provides background sound notifications, supports multiple output languages and comes with an ergonomic design. Glovatrix has been supported under the HDFC Bank Startup Parivartan program by ACIC-BMU)

2. Vayuguard Climate Tech: Recognized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Vayuguard Climate Tech is at the forefront of revolutionizing how air pollution and climate change are combatted. The start-up has designed, developed and patented a hybrid solution, ‘Unlocking the Future of Clean Air with Electric-Magnetic Technology’. Vayuguard Climate Tech has been supported by ACIC-BMU under the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme.

“We are extremely proud of our incubated start-ups being featured in the SDG Coffee Table Book,” stated Dr. Davinder Singh, CEO, Atal Community Innovation Centre (ACIC) at BML Munjal University. “The remarkable entrepreneurs featured in this book showcase the transformative potential of sustainable entrepreneurship, echoing India’s dedication to promoting inclusive growth and sustainable development for a better tomorrow. Their innovative solutions are addressing pressing social and environmental challenges while also meeting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. Other than this, Vindhya Mehrotra, Co-founder, Ferry Rides has been featured in coffee table book on 75 Women Entrepreneurs which are supported by Atal Incubation Centres (AICs) and Atal Community Innovation Centres (ACICs) of AIM, NITI Aayog. Hopefully, BMU’s recognition will inspire others to support both entrepreneurs and sustainable development. The success of these start-ups has strengthened our resolve to keep nurturing innovative ideas that can create a lasting impact on society and the environment.”

The SDG Coffee Table Book by Atal Innovation Mission, ‘Innovations for You’, is a compilation of 60 stories featuring entrepreneurs from different parts of India who have brought about positive social change via their sustainable innovations focused on renewable materials, green energy, education and empowerment of underrepresented communities. The SDGs represent a global roadmap for achieving peace and prosperity by 2030. India is a frontrunner in this movement, fostering collaboration between stakeholders to drive inclusive growth through SDG-focused innovation. Startup20 urged G20 leaders to scale start-ups addressing SDGs and support underrepresented groups. Atal Innovation Mission has supported more than 400 SDG-dedicated start-ups.