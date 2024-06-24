BOULT announces an exciting partnership with Mustang for their latest product line, Torq, Dash & Derby, proudly crafted in India

New Delhi : BOULT, India’s Number #1 rated audio brand, proudly unveils an exhilarating partnership with Ford Mustang, one of the most iconic names in automotive history. This partnership marks a significant milestone for BOULT as it merges cutting-edge audio technology with the timeless design ethos of Mustang.

The latest product line, including Torq, Dash, and Derby Black, draws inspiration from the bold and dynamic aesthetic of Ford Mustang. These state-of-the-art earbuds combine Mustang’s legendary design heritage with BOULT’s renowned audio expertise to deliver an unparalleled listening experience.

Introducing, the latest line of BOULT earbuds, designed to redefine the audio experience with avant-garde features. Enjoy up to 100 hours of uninterrupted playtime, dual device pairing for seamless connectivity (exclusive to Derby and Dash), boult amp app support and Bluetooth 5.4 with Blink & Pair™ for swift pairing. Lightning Boult™ fast charging ensures quick recharges, while ZEN™ Quad Mic ENC technology guarantees crystal-clear voice quality in any environment.

Experience enhanced bass and immersive sound with 13mm drivers powered by BoomX™ Technology, and ultra-low latency for optimal gaming performance with 45ms ultra-low latency Combat™ Gaming Mode. Proudly crafted in India these earbuds are IPX5 water-resistant, making them ideal for active lifestyles. Intuitive touch controls and voice assistant integration further enhance usability, ensuring a premium audio experience for all users.

BOULT’s partnership with Mustang embodies the perfect synergy of innovation and iconic design, catering to both audio enthusiasts and style-conscious consumers. BOULT and Mustang share the belief that design, technology, and speed are the cornerstones of every product they create, forming the ethos of this partnership.

All three earbuds in our new product line—Torq, Dash, and Derby Black—proudly carry the inherent Mustang design language, embodying the powerful Mustang DNA. This distinct design ethos infuses each earbud with the dynamic and robust qualities synonymous with the Mustang brand, ensuring that users not only experience superior audio performance but also enjoy a product that exudes style, strength, and sophistication. Whether it’s the sleek lines, the bold accents, or the attention to detail, these earbuds are a testament to the legendary Mustang heritage, making a statement both in form and function.

Please click here to access the product images.

“We are absolutely thrilled about our collaboration with Mustang to introduce this exclusive product line to the market,” expressed Varun Gupta, Co-founder at BOULT. This partnership truly underscores our unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of audio technology, all while paying homage to Mustang’s esteemed legacy of excellence. The opportunity to join forces with a company of Mustang’s calibre, renowned for its technical expertise and global experience, promises to significantly enhance our capabilities and elevate our offerings to new heights. At BOULT, innovation is at the heart of everything we do. We are committed to continuously introducing new product categories and pioneering designs that resonate deeply with our consumers.”

Price & Availability:

Torq, Dash, and Derby Black are now offered at introductory prices of INR 1,299. These can be purchased on Amazon, Flipkart, and our official website, www.boultaudio.com at MRP of INR 5,999.