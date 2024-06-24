Inauguration of the 75th Amrit Mahotsav Convention of the Hindi Sahitya Sammelan at Central University of Odisha, Koraput

Koraput: The 75th Amrit Mahotsav Convention of the Hindi Sahitya Sammelan, jointly organized by the Hindi Sahitya Sammelan and the Central University of Odisha, Koraput, was formally inaugurated on 23 June 2024 at the main campus of the Central University of Odisha, Koraput. The event commenced with traditional ceremonies and welcomed Hindi enthusiasts from across India.

The inauguration began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by a welcome address from Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Odisha, Koraput. Prof. Tripathi emphasized that Hindi is more than just a language; it is a complete culture. He stressed the need to connect the world through Hindi, highlighting its role as a symbol of India’s inclusive culture capable of spreading Indian heritage globally. He expressed his deep affection for Hindi and his vision for its future, underscoring the importance of the mystics who have shaped the language. He also highlighted the support from the government for the Hindi literacy campaign in Odisha.

Prime Minister of the Hindi Sahitya Sammelan, Shri Kuntak Mishra, expressed pride in hosting the convention at the university campus. He noted that Hindi literature is now being written in Odia as well, demonstrating the potential for greater linguistic unity. Shri Mishra called for recognizing the historical significance of the Sahitya Sammelan and maintaining the cultural unity of India through Hindi.

Prof. R.S. Sarraju, former Pro-Vice Chancellor of the Central University of Hyderabad, served as the Chief Guest for the inaugural session. He emphasized the need to connect South India and other parts of the country through Hindi, noting the portrayal of middle-class consciousness by Hindi writers. He called for the technological enrichment of Hindi, linking its practice to cultural perfection.

Dr. Sunil Baburao Kulkarni, Director of the Central Institute of Hindi, Agra, highlighted the global stature, importance, and respect of Hindi today. He stressed the need to preserve and document the endangered dialects and languages of Hindi. Dr. Kulkarni was awarded the title ‘Sahitya Vachaspati’ by the Hindi Sahitya Sammelan, and he emphasized the importance of continuing the tradition of Hindi service, announcing the translation of the Hindi Certificate Course textbook into Odia language.

The conference was conducted by Shesh Mani Pandey, former office superintendent of Hindi Sahitya Sammelan, and the vote of thanks extended by Prof. Ramkishore Sharma, Literature Minister. The three-day national convention will run from June 23 to 25. The event saw the presence of distinguished guests, including Registrar Dr. Narsingh Charan Panda; Head of Department, Hindi, Dr. Chakradhar Pradhan, Assistant Professor Dr. Manoj Kumar Singh, Dr. Shrikant Arle, Prof. Hemraj Meena, Dr. Dr. Nirjharini Tripathi, Dr. Padmacharan Mishra, Dr. Prasenjit Sinha, Dr. Kakoli Banerjee, Dr. Naveen Pradhan, Dr. Gurjit Walia, Prof. Bharat Panda, Dr. Nikhil Gowda, Dr. Kapil Khemendu, Dr. Sarveshwar Barik, Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, Kumar Gaurav, Asim Tikri, and over 300 scholars, litterateurs, teachers, and Hindi service enthusiasts from different states.

This event marks a significant milestone in promoting and preserving Hindi literature, reflecting a collective effort to uphold the cultural unity of India through its rich linguistic heritage.