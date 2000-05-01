Sony India introduces HT-S2000 5.1 ch Dolby Atmos® soundbar that delivers a cinematic surround sound experience with powerful bass

New Delhi: Sony today announced its newest Dolby Atmos soundbar, the HT-S2000. This 5.11 channel Dolby Atmos® / DTS:X® soundbar delivers cinematic surround sound by Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround. Thanks to a newly developed up mixer, this soundbar delivers a three-dimensional surround experience even when playing stereo content. The centre speaker ensures clear dialogue, while the built-in dual subwoofer delivers deep bass. This soundbar will also be the first compatible device for the new Home Entertainment Connect app.





Enjoy an immersive cinematic experience with Dolby Atmos/ DTS:X, S-Force PRO Front Surround and Vertical Surround Engine.

With Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround, the HT-S2000 creates cinematic surround sound that lets consumers enjoy the thrill of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. With the virtual surround technology, the soundbar can position sound in vertical space. S-Force PRO virtually reproduces the surround sound field, with audio coming from both sides. Entertainment lovers can enjoy rich, cinematic surround sound without cluttering their living space.

Experience Three-dimensional surround sound with the newly developed upmixer

With the newly developed upmixer, users can experience three-dimensional surround sound not only with surround sound format content, but also with stereo content, like streaming video or music services. Analysing the track in real time the new algorithm extracts individual sound objects depending on their localisation and reallocates them resulting in three-dimensional surround sound.

A compact soundbar with X-Balanced Speaker delivers clear dialogue, powerful rich bass with built in subwoofer

The soundbar include a dedicated centre speaker for clear dialogue and built-in dual subwoofer for punchy bass. They work together to deliver clear and wide range of sound throughout the room. The X-Balanced Speaker unit is the key technology to achieve louder sound pressure with less distortion and greater vocal clarity.





Introducing the new Home Entertainment Connect (HEC) app for easy guide through the settings

Setting up and using the soundbar is easier than ever with the Home Entertainment Connect (HEC) app1. It can guide the user through initial settings, assist with troubleshooting, and give full control of volume, sound fields and more right from their smartphone. It also offers the user useful information such as recommendation of features, new software updates and more.

Upgrade home cinema experience with optional subwoofer (SW3/SW5) and rear speaker (SA-RS3S)

The optional wireless subwoofer (SA-SW5 / SA-SW3) will add rich bass sound. For even more thrills, add the optional wireless rear speakers (SA-RS3S)2 for cinematic surround sound. Paired with a compatible BRAVIA XR television soundbar sound settings automatically appear on the BRAVIA quick settings menu for easy control.







Easy setup and Operation with HDMI and optical connectivity

The soundbar setup can be done in seconds, it is almost ready to go straight out of the box. Simply connect the television with an HDMI cable and plug in. To connect the optional rear speaker and subwoofer simply download the home entertainment connect app and follow the pairing steps in the app itself.





New designed remote control

A simple remote control combines a pleasing, hand-fit design with easy, intuitive operation. Convenient features include dedicated buttons for adjusting the volume and sound settings.





Sustainability in mind

The home audio products from Sony are designed not only for an excellent sound experience but also with the environment in mind. Sony is committed to using less plastic in our products and packaging. The HT-S2000 uses specially developed recycled plastic in several parts of the product, which enables Sony to reproduce superb acoustic performance with recycled plastics. Approximately 95% of the packaging is made from recycled paper and paper-based materials to minimise the use of plastic.

Pricing, Availability and Launch offer:

HT-S2000 soundbar is available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and other e-commerce website in India from 9th June 2023 onwards. Customers can also avail Rs.14,990/- off on purchasing rear speaker with soundbar and subwoofer and additional Rs.4,000/- off on purchase of HT-S2000 with BRAVIA 108cm (43) and above televisions.

Model Name Best Buy (in INR) Availability HT-S2000 Rs. 42,990/- 9th June 2023 onwards

Specification: