Allen Bhubaneswar Celebrated Success of Students in NEET and JEE

Bhubaneswar. Allen Career Institute, Bhubaneswar, organized a Victory Celebration on Sunday 2nd July at Rail Auditorium . The event was held after the announcement of the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)- UG and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced. The rank holders of both examinations were felicitated in a grand ceremony. Their family members were also present on this occasion.

The Chief Guests of the program were Vinod Kumawat Sir (Senior Vice President, Allen Career Institute Pvt Ltd), J.J. Agarwal Sir (Vice President, Allen Career Institute Pvt Ltd). The program began with the Ganesh Vandana and the National Anthem. The students and faculties presented captivating performances on this occasion. A total of 200 top rankers of JEE and NEET were honoured in the program. Among them, 45 were given cash rewards, Silver Medal and gifts. Along with this Sarojini Samal (Gudedi ke lal) who come from a very small village and become the 1st Doctor in her village awarded with Rs 1 Lac.

On this occasion, Vinod Kumawat mentioned that Allen Career Institute holds a distinctive identity in the field of preparation for engineering and medical entrance exams. Following the path of success with values, Allen is gaining the trust of students and parents. That is why Bhubaneswar has shown a positive response from the beginning. Nearly 8,000 students have joined Allen Career Institute in Bhubaneswar in less than a year. Quality education is now available to students in Bhubanesar & Cuttack.

During the program, J.J Agarwal said that Bhubaneswar is the Capital of Odisha, and Allen is the career path for Students. The people of Bhubaneswar welcomed us from their hearts, and Allen also taught with all its heart. That is why not only the top rankers but a significant number of students from Bhubaneswar achieved great results with Allen. Allen is determined to prioritize students, and providing them with a good environment is our priority. Anurag Mishra (Centre Head Allen Career Institute Bhubaneswar) gave the vote of thanks.

During the program, the toppers of both JEE and NEET were called on stage with their families and were honored. On occasion, Parents also danced with the students. With music and songs, everyone’s faces were filled with joy in the cheerful atmosphere.