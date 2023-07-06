Two Bhubaneswar based companies win big at Tally MSME Honours 2023

Bhubaneswar, 5th July 2023: Tally Solutions, a pioneer in the software products industry, announced the winners of the third edition of ‘MSME Honours’ for the East Zone. Two companies from Bhubaneswar named NetTantra Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd and A N Books triumphed amongst 5000 global nominations.

Tally MSME Honours is an annual initiative to identify businesses and entrepreneurs for their contribution in the economic advancement of the nation. The honours will recognize and celebrate the diversity and the positive impact of MSMEs through their best practices at the grass root level. This makes it an inclusive recognition to ensure that the real impact makers across the tiers of cities, segments and the unsung heroes driving the economy are celebrated. These honours are given out once a year on the occasion of International MSME day and are applicable to all types of businesses with a turnover less than 250 crores and a valid GSTIN.

Devadatta Sahoo from NetTantra Technologies Pvt Ltd won in the category ‘Business Maestro’ for his contributions in providing premier AI, Cloud computing and Blockchain solutions to clients. Owing to their prioritization of innovation and customer service, they have been able to drive business growth and increase efficiency internally as well as for clients. Narendra Kumar Sahoo, from AN Books won in the category ‘champion of cause’ for his work in reviving a love for reading and learning. He has dedicated herself to the cause of education and development for all by providing used books at a very low cost to those without accessibility.

In its third edition, Tally MSME Honours, in association with DBS Bank as preferred banking partner and Unicommerce and byteEDGE as supporting partners recognized the two MSMEs in Bhubaneswar and 100 MSMEs across India.

Celebrated across four zones (East, West, North and South) of the country, the honours were given across 5 categories:

Wonder Woman: Recognising women entrepreneurs who are chasing their dreams and have redefined businesses today

Business Maestro: Recognising stalwarts who have withstood the test of time and continue to grow.

NewGen Icon: Recognising startups that have identified a market gap and have introduced innovative solutions

Tech Transformer: Recognising businesses that are agile with modern technology adoption yielding better results

Champion of Cause: Recognising businesses that have contributed towards a better purpose for global wellbeing