Punjab National Bank Launches its Virtual Branch in the Metaverse: PNB Metaverse

Hyderabad : Punjab National Bank, nation’s leading public sector bank, launched PNB Metaverse powered by Kiya.ai (Infrasoft Technology Pvt Ltd). It is a virtual branch of the Bank, which will deliver a unique experience of Banking to the existing and new customers who can now explore the bank’s products and services such as, Bank’s Deposit, Retail/MSME Loans, Digital Products, Women/Senior Citizens, “Do It Yourself” and Government Flagship Schemes.

PNB has developed the Bank’s Metaverse Branch, where its esteemed customers will get the exclusive access to its virtual environment from the comfort of their home or office through their mobile phones and laptops. In addition, the bank will offer an immersive 3D experience to the customers while performing traditional banking activities through their digital avatars.

Shri Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO, PNB, affirmed that in this new phase of the internet, which evolves from a disparate collection of sites and apps into a persistent 3D environment, where moving from work to a social platform is as simple as walking from the office to the movie theatre across the street.

He further added, “Today we are proud to launch an enhanced digital experience to our Gen Z customer base. We are certain that with our Technology Partner Kiya.ai (Infrasoft Technology Pvt Ltd), we will be able to assist our customers virtually and empower them with all the informatory facilities that any branch would offer. With this technology, we are looking forward to increasing the customer engagement rate, improving customer acquisition process and providing hyper personalized customer experience.”

Shri Kalyan Kumar, Executive Director, PNB said, “The Metaverse gives us a unique capability to bring to life an inanimate world –a world which we can experience, a world which we can interact with using our avatars and a world where we can create solutions for businesses and humanity.”

Shri Rajesh Mirjankar, MD &CEO, Kiya.ai said, “We are delighted to be part of Punjab National Bank’s Metaverse journey of delivering superior banking solution and we have successfully developed an exclusive platform in the Metaverse to deliver an interactive, secure and immersive virtual experience for all banking services.”

He also added, “The Metaverse will help the Bank, its users and the entire banking & financial industry to shape the vision of fostering the digital economy.”