30 Remarkable years of partnership – Mercedes Benz India and ExxonMobil India

Bengaluru : ExxonMobil, a global leader in synthetic motor oils, recently commemorated 30 years of successful partnership with Mercedes-Benz India. The milestone event held at the Mercedes Benz India facility at Chakan, Pune, highlighted the enduring collaboration between the two pioneers, and their commitment to furthering innovation and mutual growth in the sector.

ExxonMobil has worked closely with Mercedes Benz to develop and supply synthetic motor oils meeting the evolving needs of their growing luxury portfolio in India comprising the A-Class Limousine, Mercedes Maybach S 580 limousines and SUVs like GLE and GLS to name a few.

Mercedes Benz has relied on ExxonMobil to meet the lubrication needs of its premium and luxury cars to high-end consumers through their strong service and after-sales care network in India. This partnership has encompassed testing, field trials, and supply of high-quality fully synthetic engine oils to both the factory and service networks in the country. The partnership has delivered trust and value to the needs of an evolving sophisticated, modern, and ambitious consumer base in India, ensuring that their engines perform at utmost efficiency.

ExxonMobil has strengthened its presence in India with its investment to build a world-class lubricant-manufacturing plant in Maharashtra. Pioneering in the science of synthetic lubrication, it was the first to introduce synthetic lubricants globally with the launch of Mobil 1™ in 1974. Mobil 1™ has since maintained its status as the most trusted and advanced synthetic motor oil brand globally. Mobil 1™ has been setting new standards in engine performance and protection, making it the lubricant of choice for leading OEMs across the world.

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said: “Mercedes-Benz and ExxonMobil share a common milestone of completing 30 years in India, having a shared vision of enhancing customer trust through continuous innovations. ExxonMobil has been our most trusted partner supporting Mercedes-Benz customers and dealer network with our motor oil supplies, especially during the peak of supply disruptions triggered by the pandemic. ExxonMobil’s products and services match our world-class offerings in India and underscore the customer passion that drives our collaborative spirit.”

Vipin Rana, CEO – ExxonMobil Lubricants Pvt. Ltd., said: “Our long partnership with Mercedes-Benz India is testimony to the cutting-edge lubrication technology, trusted by global automobile majors, and our unwavering focus on ensuring supply chain security and reliability to the Mercedes-Benz dealers across India. As Mercedes-Benz India charts their next era of growth, we are committed to supporting their journey by providing best-in-class engine oils designed for their cars and enabling their dealers to delight the customers. It is a very proud moment for us to celebrate our 30-year association in India as we also celebrate the 50 years of Mobil 1™, our flagship synthetic engine oil providing the ultimate engine protection. ExxonMobil remains committed to Indian consumers, alongside our OEM partners, in our role as a key player in driving growth in the country’s automotive sector forward.”