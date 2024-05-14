Odisha’s Skilled Talents Poised to Dazzle at ‘India Skills 2023-24’ National Skills Competition

With 48 skills spanning across 6 sectors, India Skills 2023-24 acts as a platform for these proficient young individuals to kickstart their careers

Bhubaneswar : 64 skilled individuals from Odisha are gearing up to demonstrate their talents on the national skills championship of India named “India Skills 2023-24”. This 3-day event will feature over 1500 enthusiastic participants from across the country vying for recognition and promising career opportunities.

The competition will commence on 15th May with the opening ceremony and orientation session. Skill competitions will take place from the 16th to 18th May, concluding with the felicitation ceremony on the 19th of May. The championship will be held across prominent locations of India like Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Manipal & Gandhinagar,

Representing a diverse array of skill areas, participants from Odisha seize the national platform to exhibit their expertise and enhance their competitiveness in the skills landscape. Facilitated by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), India Skills serves as a launchpad for the youth across the country to showcase their capabilities across traditional and emerging sectors. Victorious competitors will proudly represent India at World Skills 2024 which will be held at Lyon, France.

To maintain a superior level of competition, esteemed panels of judges and experts from World Skills will assess the live performances of participants at multiple centers. The NSDC has carefully coordinated intricate logistics at all venues to ensure seamless execution of the competition.

With 52 skills spanning across 6 sectors, India Skills 2023-24 acts as a platform for these proficient young individuals to kickstart their careers. These sectors are pivotal for India’s skilled workforce: Construction and Building Technology, Creative Arts and Fashion, Information and Communication Technology, Manufacturing and Engineering Technology, Social & Personal Services, and Transportation & Logistics. This nationwide competition empowers them to play a significant role in shaping India’s promising future in the field of diverse skills.