Vice-President Dhankhar urges citizens to prioritize the nation’s interests above all

The Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today urged citizens to prioritize the nation’s interests above all, taking guidance from the eternal teachings of the Bhagavad Gita. Underscoring the timeless wisdom of Gita as a guiding light amidst uncertainty, Shri Dhankhar emphasized that Gita illuminates the path of sublimity, spirituality, religiosity, commitment to your duty, and distancing yourself from self.

Addressing the gathering at the release of Dr. Subhash Kashyap’s Commentary on the Bhagavad Gita at Parliament House, Shri Dhankhar drew attention to the 22 miniatures or mini paintings in the original copy of the constitution, drawing inspiration from Gita. With a focus on Part 4’s Directive Principles of State Policy, he draws a profound comparison to the teachings of Bhagavad Gita, where Lord Krishna imparts wisdom to Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra.

Highlighting the vast experience of Dr Kashyap in Indian Parliamentary Democracy, Shri Dhankhar stated that Dr. Kashyap has witnessed the plight of coalition, the relief from which that coalition came in 2014. He further added that with the end of coalition government, the nation conferred upon Dr. Subhash Kashyap well earned Padma Bhushan.

Admiring Dr Kashyap’s his constitutional morality, propriety, high ethical values, Shri Dhankhar stated that he never looked at issues from a political prism, instead held his views with conviction and uprightness.

Reflecting upon the time when world bodies like IMF, World Bank used to dictate India regarding conducting national affairs, Shri Dhankhar drew attention to the shifting global economic landscape where India has become the 5th largest global economy surpassing economies like France, the UK, Canada, Brazil.

Highlighting the transformative shift occurring in Kashmir’s tourism landscape, Shri Dhankhar further reflected on the remarkable influx of tourists in the scenic valley of Kashmir, marking a significant departure from past trends.