Maiden India Pavilion at World Hydrogen Summit 2024, Netherlands showcases National Green Hydrogen Mission

New Delhi: For the first time, India has set up its own pavilion, at the World Hydrogen Summit 2024, being held in Rotterdam, Netherlands, during May 13 – 15, 2024. The India Pavilion, set up by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Government of India, is one of the largest pavilions at the Summit and has been inaugurated by Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Shri Bhupinder S. Bhalla on May 12, 2024.

The World Hydrogen Summit is a prestigious event in the global green hydrogen ecosystem. Around 15,000 delegates from around the world are expected to attend the Summit. The India Pavilion at the conference provides India an opportunity to showcase to the world the progress made by the country in the field of Green Hydrogen.

The Indian delegation comprises nominees from Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and from private sector companies as well. In addition to various G2G interactions, the Summit provides a platform for Indian industry to engage with companies from around the globe.

India launched its National Green Hydrogen Mission in January 2023 with an overall outlay of Rs. 19,744 crores. India has set an ambitious target to achieve a green hydrogen production capacity of 5 MMT (Million Metric Tonnes) by end of the year 2030. As on date, the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy has awarded tenders for setting up of 412,000 tonnes of Green Hydrogen production capacity and 1,500 MW of electrolyzer manufacturing capacity.

India has also notified scheme guidelines for use of Green Hydrogen in steel, transport / mobility and shipping sectors. The Department of Science and Technology has initiated Hydrogen Valley Innovation Clusters to foster innovation and promote Green Hydrogen ecosystem in India.

A dedicated portal for the National Green Hydrogen Mission has been launched recently, to serve as a one-stop location for information on the Mission and steps taken for the development of the green hydrogen ecosystem in India. The portal can be accessed here: https://nghm.mnre.gov.in/.