NTPC Bongaigaon Hosts Bohagi and Bwisagu Celebrations embracing Assamese cultural traditions

NTPC Bongaigaon, under the aegis of the Employee Welfare Association of the power station joyously commemorated the Bohagi Utsav on May 12, 2024, marking the culmination of the Assamese New Year festivities which commenced on April 12, 2024. The colorful and vibrant event, organized as a part of the employee welfare initiatives, witnessed enthusiastic participation from employees and their families, along with distinguished guests.

The Bohagi Utsav was inaugurated with much fervor by Shri K C Muraleedharan, Business Unit Head, NTPC Bongaigaon, who highlighted the significance of the festive season of Bihu and the advent of the Bohag season in the Assamese New Year, symbolizing new beginnings and prosperity for all. Speaking on the occasion, Shri Muraleedharan emphasized the cultural richness and diversity of NTPC Bongaigaon, describing it as a microcosm of different cultures and spoke the spirit of inclusivity and unity as the township celebrates various festivals under one roof.

The Bihu Dance and Husori celebrations at NTPC Bongaigaon by local talents showcased the talent and creativity of local performers, who regaled the audience with mesmerizing renditions of traditional songs and dances depicting the vibrancy of various tribes of Assam. The rhythmic beats of the Dhol and Pepa, accompanied by melodious tunes, filled the air with an aura of joy and festivity, creating an unforgettable experience for all present. Additionally, the celebration also included the festivities of the Bwisagu Festival, marking the new year of the Bodo community, thereby exemplifying the spirit of communal harmony and cultural exchange.

Shri Induri S Reddy, GM (O&M), Shri Asutosh Biswas, GM (Operation), Smt. Bindu Namboothiri, President, Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club, NTPC Bongaigaon, Shri G M Thangzom, Commandant, CISF, Shri M.S Kandari, Asst. Commandant, CISF, along with Heads of Departments and family members of the station graced the occasion with their presence, further enhancing the camaraderie and festive spirit.

The Bohagi Utsav provided a platform for employees and their families to immerse themselves in the cultural heritage of Assam, fostering a sense of belonging and community spirit. The employee engagement initiatives undertaken by NTPC Bongaigaon reflect its commitment to employee welfare and nurturing a vibrant work culture.