Voltas opens its first brand store in Kendrapara

Kendrapara, 6th July 2023: Voltas Limited, India’s No. 1 AC company, from the house of Tata’s has launched a new brand store in Kendrapara on 4th July, 2023. This new brand store becomes the first in Kendrapara and is the 16th exclusive brand store in Odisha. It is well-equipped with state-of-the-art display of products to enhance customer experience. Voltas is in an accelerated phase of expansion of brand shops across the country.

The brand store located in Garapur, Cuttack Chandbali Road, Kendrapara, Odisha will be operated by Abhiram Distributors, a well-known name in the Consumer Durables market. The store offers a range of Voltas and Voltas Beko products, i.e. Air Conditioners, Air Purifiers, Air Coolers, Commercial Refrigerators, Water Dispensers, Water Coolers, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Microwaves, and Dishwashers.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Pradeep Bakshi, Managing Director & CEO, Voltas Limited said, “We are thrilled to add another location to our brand with the launch of the new Voltas Brand Shop at Kendrapara, Bhubaneshwar in Odisha. Our commitment to growth, quality and excellence has been unwavering. With the brand store opening we aim to fulfil this commitment and additionally provide a superior touch-and-feel experience to our consumers.”

The Voltas 2023 RAC product range includes overall 64 new SKUs, with 50 SKUs in Inverter ACs, 42 in Split Inverter ACs, and 8 in Window Inverter ACs, besides Cassette and Tower ACs.

The Company has also strengthened its overall portfolio by introducing 60 SKUs of Commercial Refrigeration products, including Convertible Freezer, Freezer on Wheel, and Curved Glass Freezer. The company has recently launched its new range of Air Purifiers.

Through its Home Appliances JV brand, Voltas Beko, the company aims to strengthen its portfolio in 2023 by launching a series of new products. Keeping the brand promise and commitment to stand by the ‘Make in India’ initiative, Voltas Beko has unveiled a range of home appliances with new Frost-free refrigerators and Top-load washing machines. Equipped with a 12-year warranty on AC compressor and refrigerator motors, these products are proudly indigenous with advanced features that will cater to the evolving needs of new-age customers.

About Voltas Limited: Voltas Limited is a premier air conditioning and engineering solutions provider and a projects specialist. Founded in India in 1954, Voltas Limited is part of the Tata Group, and in addition to Room Air Conditioners, Voltas also has Air Coolers, Air Purifiers, Water Dispensers, Water Coolers, Commercial Refrigeration and Commercial Air Conditioning products in its portfolio. Voltas is one of the leading companies within the Tata group and is the undisputed market leader in room air conditioners in India, with a footprint of over 25,000+ customer touchpoints. Voltas has also launched a wide range of Voltas Beko Home Appliances products, through its JV in India, in equal partnership with Arçelik.





