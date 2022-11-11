Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) participates in COP 27, Egypt

New Delhi : Delegation of Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) headed by its Managing Director – Ms. Suman Sharma (IRS) visited to COP 27, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Ms. Suman Sharma, MD SECI delivered the speech during the International Conference on Citizen-centric energy transition: Empowering citizens with Mission LiFE (Lifestyles for Environment) held at COP 27, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

She highlighted the achievements, discussed the innovative tenders and future plans of SECI.

She expressed her sincere thanks to the Honourable Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi Ji for the continuous support & his vision towards combating climate change.

Many senior government officials, special representatives from all over the country, international developers participated in the conference organised by the Government of India at its Indian Pavilion.