Smriti Irani, Jyotiraditya Scindia get additional charge of minority affairs, steel ministries

New Delhi: Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani has been assigned the charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, in addition to her existing portfolio.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has been given the additional the charge of the Ministry of Steel.

The developments come after the President accepted the resignations of Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh from the Union Council of Ministers,