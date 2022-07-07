New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated V. Vijayendra Prasad, Veerendra Heggade, Ilaiyaraaja and PT Usha for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

In a series of tweets today, the Prime Minister said, V. Vijayendra Prasad Garu is associated with the creative world for decades and his works showcase India’s glorious culture and have made a mark globally.

On the contribution of Veerendra Heggade, Mr. Modi said, Veerendra Heggade is at the forefront of outstanding community service and he will certainly enrich Parliamentary proceedings.

Lauding the creative genius of Ilaiyaraaja, the Prime Minister said, Ilaiyaraaja has enthralled people across generations and his works beautifully reflect many emotions.

About PT Usha, Mr. Modi said, she is an inspiration for every Indian and her accomplishments in sports are widely known.

He praised PT Usha saying that her work to mentor budding athletes over the last several years is commendable.