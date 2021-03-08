Smart sanitary napkin vending machine at Bhubaneswar Railway Station inaugurated

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar based startup, Swarajya Vending Industries have installed smart sanitary napkin vending machine at Bhubaneswar and Khurdha railway stations on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Bhubaneswar Station manager, Mr C R Das and his spouse Mrs Lulubala Das were inaugurated the vending machine as chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion Mr Sandipanni Bharadwaj, MD, Swarajya Vending Industries said, “It’s a unique kind of vending machine, which dispenses sanitary napkins of different brands and different sizes. And it also accepts all mode of payment i.e. cash, coins and UPI payment. To keep sanitary packet surface Covid-19 free, we have installed UV light in this machine, which disinfect these packets for a safer use. We have planned to install nearly more than 50 machines in Odisha at different locations in near future.”

Related