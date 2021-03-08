Sanjoy Keshari Swain sworn in as State Information Commissioner

Bhubaneswar: Sanjoy Keshari Swain, today was sworn in as State Information Commissioner of Odisha. Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal administered the oath of office to Swain in an oath taking ceremony held in Abhishek Hall of Raj Bhavan. At the outset, after obtaining permission of Governor, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Information and Public Relations S.K. Singh read out the Warrant of Appointment of State Information Commissioner.

Development Commissioner P.K. Jena, Police Commissioner S. Sarangi, State Chief Information Commissioner Sunil Kumar Mishra, State Information Commissioners Balakrishna Mohaptra, Bikram Senapati and Dilip Kumar Bisoi, Secretary to Governor P.K. Meherda, Director, Information and Public Relations Krupasindhu Mishra, Director (Technical), Information and Public Relations Niranjan Sethi, Secretary, Odisha Information Commission Narendra Kumar Mantry, Personal Secretary to Governor Himansu Narayan Patnaik were among others attended the oath taking ceremony. Officers from Governor’s Secretariat and I & P.R. Department were also present on the occasion.

