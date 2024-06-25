Sixteenth Meeting of Nepal-China Diplomatic Consultation Mechanism began in Kathmandu

Kathmandu: The Sixteenth Meeting of the Diplomatic Consultation Mechanism between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Nepal and the People’s Republic of China was held today in Kathmandu.

Ms. Sewa Lamsal, Foreign Secretary of Nepal led the Nepali delegation to the Meeting and His Excellency Mr. Sun Weidong, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China led the Chinese delegation.

During the Meeting, the two sides reviewed the whole gamut of bilateral relations between Nepal and China and assessed the progress made in the implementation of agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed and the decisions made in the past. They expressed firm commitment to further promote cooperation in mutually agreed areas and committed to work in realization of economic opportunities for mutual benefits.

Both the Heads of delegation reiterated that strong foundations of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, Panchsheel, mutual trust, goodwill, and understanding remain the guiding features of Nepal-China bilateral relations.

Foreign Secretary Ms. Lamsal thanked her counterpart for the commitment of the Chinese side to enhancing development cooperation amidst Nepal’s LDC graduation in 2026. Vice Minister Mr. Weidong appreciated Nepal’s commitment to One China Principle.

Both sides shared views on maintaining the tradition of regular exchange of high-level visits. They discussed the ways and means to further enhance cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, infrastructure development, connectivity, agriculture, among others, including the promotion of Nepal’s tourism prospects in China in the context of celebration of the year 2025 as ‘Visit Nepal Year in China.’

The both sides decided to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Nepal and China with special programmes and activities in 2025.

The two sides stressed the need to further activate the existing bilateral mechanisms and establish new ones, including the Joint Commission at the level of Foreign Ministers.

Foreign Secretary Ms. Lamsal hosted a dinner in honour of the visiting Chinese delegation.

The Nepali delegation comprised the Joint Secretary and Head of North East Asia Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mr. Krishna Prasad Dhakal and senior officials from the relevant Ministries and agencies of the Government of Nepal.

Likewise, the Chinese delegation consisted of the Ambassador of China to Nepal H.E. Mr. Chen Song and other senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China and the Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu.

The Vice Minister paid courtesy call on the Right Honourable Prime Minister Mr. Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ yesterday. He is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on the Right Honourable President Mr. Ramchandra Paudel and Honourable Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Mr. Narayan Kaji Shrestha tomorrow.

Vice Minister Mr. Weidong and his delegation arrived in Kathmandu on 24 June 2024 and will depart for Beijing on 26 June 2024.