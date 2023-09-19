Six Overseas Stars Set to Shine as Odisha FC Gears Up for AFC Cup and ISL Season 10

Bhubaneswar: In preparation for the forthcoming AFC Cup and Indian Super League (ISL) Season 10, Odisha FC has strategically bolstered its squad with foreign player acquisitions that are already creating a buzz among fans and experts. Hailing from Bhubaneswar, this club aims to build upon its triumphant 2022-23 campaign, where they clinched the Hero Super Cup and secured a 6th place finish on the ISL points table. Let’s delve into the profiles of these six overseas players poised to make a substantial impact in the upcoming season.

1. Roy Krishna – The ISL Goal-Machine Odisha FC’s acquisition of ISL veteran Roy Krishna, on a free transfer for the 2023/24 ISL season, has sent waves of excitement through the fans. The Fijian striker, renowned for his prolific goal-scoring abilities, holds the esteemed title of the all-time leading goalscorer in the ISL. With an impressive record of 40 goals in 60 matches, Krishna’s arrival fortifies Odisha FC’s attack, which already boasts the Brazilian striker Diego Mauricio.

2. Diego Mauricio – The Golden Boot Winner Diego Mauricio, the Brazilian sensation, had an exceptional 2022-23 ISL season. He clinched the prestigious Golden Boot award by netting an impressive 12 goals, surpassing his competitors. Mauricio’s knack for exploiting tight spaces, finding the net, and creating opportunities for his teammates positions him as a formidable force. With Sergio Lobera at the helm, Odisha FC is poised to generate even more scoring chances, a prospect that bodes well for Mauricio’s goal-scoring prowess.

3. Ahmed Jahouh – The Midfield Maestro Ahmed Jahouh is a rare gem in the ISL, embodying the qualities and experience few midfielders possess. With a league tenure since the 2017-18 season, Jahouh has consistently ranked among the league’s top midfielders. His contributions transcend conventional midfield roles, offering vital goals, assists, and defensive stability. Jahouh’s proven track record at FC Goa and Mumbai City FC speaks volumes, and his influence is expected to be no different at Odisha FC.

4. Cy Goddard – The Versatile Winger Cy Goddard, the English-Japanese winger, has signed a one-year deal with Odisha FC, bringing versatility and creativity to the squad. With prior ISL experience and a stint at the Tottenham Hotspur Academy, Goddard promises to enrich the team’s attacking options. Notably, he marked his first professional goal in an impressive 6-1 victory over Odisha FC during the 2020-21 ISL season. His capacity to contribute from the flanks adds a layer of depth to the team’s attack.

5. Mourtada Fall – The Towering Defender Senegalese defender Mourtada Fall, standing tall at 6 feet 3 inches, casts an imposing shadow in the defensive ranks. Approaching his 100th ISL appearance, Fall reunites with coach Sergio Lobera at Odisha FC. With an abundance of experience and remarkable heading accuracy, he represents a dual threat – solid defending and goal-scoring prowess from set-pieces. Fall’s leadership and astute game-reading skills will prove invaluable as Odisha FC endeavors to strengthen its defense and secure more clean sheets.

6. Carlos Delgado – The Defensive Pillar Carlos Delgado, a mainstay in Odisha FC’s defense since the 2019-20 season, has extended his commitment to the club. His commanding presence, prowess in the air, and acute understanding of the game make him a linchpin in the team’s defensive strategy. Delgado’s composed demeanor on the field serves as an inspiration to his teammates. He played a pivotal role in the team’s Hero Super Cup victory last year and their qualification for the AFC Cup. With these impactful foreign signings, Odisha FC appears well-prepared to face the challenges of both the AFC Cup and ISL. The club’s supporters can eagerly anticipate an enthralling season as these talented players unite to enhance the team’s performance and pursue glory on the football field.