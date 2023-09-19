Shallu Jindal honoured with International Woman of the Year Award in Chicago

Bhubaneswar: Chairperson of JSP Foundation Smt. Shallu Jindal has been conferred with the International Woman of the Year Award at the Swadeshi Mela Indian American Trade Fair organized by the DTribals Foundation in collaboration with the Indian Embassy in Chicago.

She was conferred with this Award for her outstanding contribution to social change, impacting 10 million lives in rural and tribal areas of Odisha, Chhattisgarh Jharkhand and across India.

India Embassy Consul General – Chicago Shri Somnath Ghosh joined the programme’s opening ceremony as the Chief Guest.

In receiving this prestigious accolade, Smt. Jindal expressed her gratitude and reiterated her commitment to furthering the quality of life of People in India. “I am deeply honoured to receive this honour, which is a testament to the collective efforts of the Team JSP Foundation. We remain committed to creating a brighter and more inclusive future of the underprivileged and socially vulnerable people of our Country and across the Globe. This recognition strengthens our resolve to continue to work tirelessly for those deprived and disadvantaged”.

As the Chairperson of JSP Foundation, Smt. Jindal has consistently championed various initiatives and programs that span across various social causes, including quality education, healthcare, skill development and women’s empowerment and social inclusion, mainly in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and other various parts of India.

Her social endeavours have touched the lives of millions and continue to serve as an inspiration to many.

In addition to her humanitarian efforts, Smt. Jindal has made a name for herself as a world-class Kuchipudi danseuse, helping to spread global awareness on Indian dance and culture throughout the world. She has also served as the chairperson of National Bal Bhavan and the founder president of Young FICCI. Presently, she also serves as the Chancellor of OP Jindal University in Chhattisgarh. She has received numerous prestigious awards, including the CSR Times Lifetime Achievement Award, the Golden Peacock Award in London, the Mahatma Gandhi Award, and the Ekalavya Award from CMO Asia in Singapore.