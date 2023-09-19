Country will have beginning of new future in new Parliament building, said PM; Old Parliament building to be known as Samvidhan Sadan

The New Parliament Building has been designated as the Parliament House of India. A Lok Sabha Secretariat notification issued today said, the new building of Parliament situated in the precincts of the Parliament House, east of the existing Parliament House with Raisina road to the south and Red Cross road to the north, to be, hereon, designated as the Parliament House of India. Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led MPs across party lines in bidding farewell to the old Parliament building. Parliament proceedings will shift to the new building from today afternoon. The Lok Sabha will assume proceedings in the New Parliament Building at 1.15 PM, while the Rajya Sabha will assemble at 2.15 PM.

Hours before shifting of proceedings to the new Parliament building, Members of Parliament today gathered at the inner courtyard of the old Parliament House for a group photograph. A joint photograph was taken of Members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. It was followed by a group photograph of Rajya Sabha MPs and later a group photograph of Lok Sabha MPs. Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda were seated in the first row. Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Union Cabinet Ministers, leaders of parties in both houses and the secretary-general of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were seated in the front row.

A Special function to commemorate the rich legacy of Parliament of India and resolve to make Bharat a developed Nation by 2047 was held at the Central Hall of Parliament.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said, New building of Parliament is a reflection of India’s rich cultural diversity, a symbol of national pride, unity, and identity. He said, as we march to new Parliament building, we must enhance cooperation, time for us to bid farewell to confrontational stance. Mr Dhankhar said, it’s time to give up justifying transgression of conduct and outrageous disregard of rules in temples of democracy. Mr Dhankhar said, the impactfully organised G20 Summit resulted in demonstration of India’s global power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, today, the country is going to have the beginning of a new future in the new Parliament building. He said, today, we are going to the new building with the determination to fulfil the resolve of a developed India. Mr Modi said, to date, over four thousand laws have been passed by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha combined. He said, many significant laws like dowry prohibition law and anti-terrorism law have been passed during the joint sessions of the Parliament and in this Central Hall only. The Prime Minister said, Muslim mothers and sisters got justice because of this Parliament as law opposing triple talaq was unitedly passed from here. He said, in the last few years, Parliament has also passed laws giving justice to transgenders. Mr Modi said, Parliament also unitedly passed laws that will guarantee a bright future for the specially-abled people.

He said, it is the privilege that we got the opportunity to abrogate Article 370 from the Parliament. Mr Modi said, the way India’s youth are progressing in the world of technology and they are becoming the center of attraction and acceptance for the entire world. He said, India is full of new energy and it is growing rapidly. The Prime Minister said, India is moving towards the top three economies of the world. He said, Indian aspirations are touching new heights today and it is at the core of the reforms. Mr Modi said, without social justice we can not achieve the goals. He said, but debate around social justice has been narrowed and it needs to be widened. The Prime Minister said, there is a need to carry out reforms keeping in mind the aspirations of every Indian.

He said, when we are going to the New Parliament, the old Parliament building’s dignity should never go down. Mr Modi announced that the old Parliament building will be known as Samvidhan Sadan.