PM Modi announces Union Cabinet approval to women’s reservation bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Union Cabinet yesterday gave approval to women’s reservation bill and the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will be brought in the new Parliament. He said, each of his government’s schemes for women empowerment has taken very meaningful steps towards women’s leadership.

Mr. Modi said, world has recognised the women-led development process in country and government also wants more and more women join the development process of the country. The constitution 128th amendment bill – 2023 will be introduced in the Lok Sabha today.