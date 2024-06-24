Singapore Airlines (SIA) will launch daily flights between Singapore and Beijing’s Daxing International Airport on 11 November 2024, subject to regulatory approvals. Located in the south of Beijing, the airport gives customers convenient access to the Beijing, Hebei, and Tianjin regions, where several world cultural heritage sites are located, via a network of highways, subways, and railways.

The Airline will also increase its frequencies to Beijing Capital International Airport to 21 weekly services from 5 August 2024, up from 18 weekly services. This means SIA will operate 28 weekly services to China’s capital city from November 2024.

With the addition of Beijing Daxing, the SIA Group – which comprises SIA and its low-cost subsidiary Scoot – will serve 24 destinations in mainland China[1], reflecting its firm commitment to this important market.

The inaugural flight SQ810 to Beijing Daxing is scheduled to depart Singapore at 0030hrs (local time) on 11 November 2024 and arrive at 0635hrs (local time). The return flight SQ811 is scheduled to depart from Beijing Daxing at 0925hrs (local time) on 11 November 2024 and arrive in Singapore at 1550hrs (local time). Further details can be found in Annexe A.

SIA will operate its Boeing 787-10 aircraft, which features 36 Business Class seats and 301 Economy Class seats, on this new service.

Mr Dai Haoyu, Acting Senior Vice President Marketing Planning, Singapore Airlines, said: “China is a key market for the Singapore Airlines Group. This new flight to Beijing Daxing allows SIA to offer an additional daily service to Beijing, a popular destination for both tourist and business travellers. With 24 destinations in the Group’s mainland China network, we offer some of the best options and connections for travel between Singapore and China, and beyond.”

Mr Kong Yue, Vice President, Beijing Daxing International Airport, said: “Singapore Airlines is the first foreign airline to operate services from Beijing Daxing International Airport to Singapore. We believe the inception of Singapore Airlines at Beijing Daxing International Airport will bring about a renewed sense of energy and opportunities, fulfilling the travel demand between both countries as we jointly work together for more good things to come.”

Tickets for SIA’s Beijing Daxing services will be progressively made available for sale through the various distribution channels from 24 June 2024.