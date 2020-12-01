Singapore Airlines appoints Mr. Chen Sy Yen as the new General Manager India

New Delhi: Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) has announced the appointment of Mr. Chen Sy Yen as the new General Manager India with effect from 29 November 2020.

Mr. Chen Sy Yen succeeds Mr. David Lim, who has served as Singapore Airlines’ General Manager India for close to four years. Mr. Lim’s expertise and leadership contributed to the overall growth of Singapore Airlines’ operations in India.

Taking over from Mr. Lim, Mr. Chen will now oversee all India operations for SIA. He moves from Frankfurt, where he was posted as General Manager Germany, Switzerland & Austria since 2017. Since India is a key international market for the Airline, in his new role as General Manager India, Mr. Chen is entrusted with the responsibility of nurturing SIA’s global vision while ensuring the fruition of the company’s business objectives in the country.

With over 27 years of experience with the company, Mr. Chen has held various key positions at the SIA head office as well as at overseas stations. He began his career with SIA in 1993, when he joined as an administrative officer in the cargo division and then went on to join the passenger marketing division in 1996. This was followed by a series of senior managerial positions in both Singapore and across international markets, including Japan, Malaysia, USA, and more recently, Europe.

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Chen Sy Yen says, “I feel very privileged and excited to be given this opportunity to head SIA’s operations in one of the fastest growing major travel markets in the world. Despite the current Covid-19 scenario, the aviation industry in India exhibits immense promise, and as General Manager India I look forward to contributing my expertise to the continued success story of the airline.” Mr. Chen will be based out of Mumbai, Singapore Airlines’ head office for India operations.

