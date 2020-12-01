Kaustav Saikia to Shoot Babushaan for Signature 24 Productions Calendar

Bhubaneswar:Kaustav Saikia is a known name in the fashion world. He has worked with Brands like Ritu Kumar, Manyavar, Sabyasachi, Asian Paints, Mayballine, ITC, to name a few. His work got published in magazines like Vogue, Marie Claire, etc. He is also the official designated photographer for the prestigious Femina Miss India and Miss Diva for Eastern India.

Kaustav Saikia is Traveling to Odisha to shoot the superstar this week. He further said that he had worked with Babushaan few months back and was highly impressed by the star with the outcome of the shoot. He went on to say, “ I enjoyed working with Babushaan a lot, he is a highly down to earth person. Team Signature 24 Productions is very close to me and when I was approached to shoot Babushaan for their upcoming calendar, without a second thought I said a yes.”

The theme of the calendar is still unknown to us. Babushaan has revealed through a post on his social media platform that the Theme of the Signature 2021 calendar will be unveiled on the 6 of December.

Joyeeta Roy, the founder director of Signature 24 Productions said “Last year Babushaan was seen in a new avatar in the calendar, this year he’s again going to be seen doing very different and meaningful for the society.”

