Vikram Solar wins 5 awards for excellence in the solar module industry

Chennai: Vikram Solar Ltd, one of India’s leading module manufacturers and a prominent EPC & rooftop solar solutions provider has been recognized with 5 awards at the ‘PV ModuleTech India 2020 Awards’.

The award, organized by Solar Quarter Magazine recognizes and celebrates exceptional talent and achievements in the Solar PV Module market. Companies from all over the world were nominated for the coveted titles. The awards focused on personalities, projects, technologies, and products from companies that are willing to push the boundaries of technical innovation and improved operational efficiencies.

Vikram Solar won:

• Smart Technology Innovation of the Year

• Outstanding Technology Innovation of the Year

• Technology of the Year: Utility Solar Module

• Module Manufacturer of the Year: Make in India

• Module Company of the Year: Testing Equipment

Mr Saibaba Vutukuri, CEO, Vikram Solar said, “We are immensely proud to have won these coveted awards. We, at Vikram Solar, are determined to provide our customers with quality and reliable products by focusing on advanced research and development infrastructure. This recognition is a testament to our teams’ hard work and commitment to India’s solar power revolution. We at Vikram Solar aims to be leading contributors to India in becoming the manufacturing hub for solar modules providing high quality and innovative products all around the world.”

About PV ModuleTech India 2020 Awards

Powered by a detailed study conducted by the SolarQuarter Research team, this is an annual event where the platform recognizes and celebrates exceptional talent and achievements in the Solar PV Module market. They recognize the best module component manufacturing companies, best module equipment manufacturing companies, best solar module companies along with companies manufacturing machines for module testing, best technology and innovations who have made their mark and have contributed outstandingly to the Indian solar industry.

Related

comments