Signing of MoU between STPI and SAIL Rourkela Steel Plant, Rourkela for Industry 4.0 COE (Em Tek) and promotion of Innovation & Startup activities

Bhubaneswar : MoU signed between STPI and SAIL Rourkela Steel Plant, Rourkela for Industry 4.0 COE (Em Tek) and promotion of Innovation & Startup activities at STPI-Bhubaneswar.

The primary objective of the MOU is to forge strong and meaningful alliance between STPI & SAIL-RSP to support the upcoming STPI Centre of Entrepreneurship on Emerging Technologies in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela known as EmTek which is being established with funding support from Ministry of Electronics & IT, Government of India (MeitY) and Electronics & IT Department, Government of Odisha.

The MoU envisages a strong co-operation in mentoring, access to infrastructure and facilities, networking and funding. Both STPI & SAIL RSP will encourage smooth exchange of information and knowledge and work out a plan of action to leverage mutual strengths, viz. rich experience of STPI in technology implementation and SAIL-RSP with strong industry perspective strengthened by excellence in industrial production, research & manufacturing, R&D and so on. The state of the art facilities to come up in Bhubaneswar (with a satellite centre at BPUT Rourkela) as one of the leading Centers of Entrepreneurship (CoEs) of STPI would be the focal point of all initiatives by both the organizations under this MoU.

It is pertinent to mention Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India has been set up with distinct focus for promotion of software and IT exports from the Country. Since its inspection, STPI has come a long way and become highly successful in its mission as catalyst in positioning India as the most preferred destination for outsourced IT and IT enabled services. At present STPI has 61 centers pan India including at Bhubaneswar & Rourkela.

In its new journey, STPI is aspiring to become the largest technology startup ecosystem in the country and has been endeavoring to transform the country into a software product nation. For this, STPI has evolved a collaborative model wherein Government, Industry, Academia and other stakeholders are playing a vital role for providing end-to-end support to startups. Aligned with this vision, STPI has established Centers of Entrepreneurship (CoEs) in niche technologies to promote Startups and create a holistic eco-system for encouraging R&D, Innovation, Product development, Entrepreneurship in the State. As of now STPI is setting up 20 Centre of Entrepreneurship (CoEs) in specific domain spread across the country including Electropreneur Park (ESDM Incubation CoE) & Virtual Augmented Reality (VAR CoE) and third one on Industry 4.0 COE (Em Tek) is coming up at Bhubaneswar.

At the other hand, SAIL Rourkela Steel Plant, is one of the largest integrated steel plant in India and committed to national building under Make in India initiative of the Government of India by high- quality steel products like such as Plate Mill Plates, HR Plates, HR Coils, ERW pipes, SW pipes, CR sheets & coils, Galvanized Sheets, Silicon steel sheets, Export Slabs, etc. which is going for massive automation.

It is felt that, the collaboration between STPI and SAIL-RSP will set up a strong platform and boost Innovation & Promote StarupsInnovation and create and Innovation led Entrepreneurship in the State.

This MOU is envisaged to provide catalytic improvements in the Digitalization drive and implementation of Industry 4.0 Standards at RSP.

The MoU was signed by Shri Manas Panda, Jurisdictional Director, STPI-Bhubaneswar (Odisha, Bihar & Jharkhand)& Shri S.R. Suryawanshi, Executive Director (Works), Rourkela Steel Plant, SAIL in presence of senior Officers from STPI & SAIL RSP.