Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik to chair the State Cabinet meeting tomorrow at 5.30 pm; several key proposals of Higher Education, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development, Health, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water and Urban Development depts likely to get nod.

Odisha Cabinet likely approve proposal for payment of salary to employees of aided colleges as per the 7th pay commission; restructuring of veterinary cadre may also get nod