Siddhant Mohapatra makes his comeback on television screen through Zee Sarthak mega serial “Kemiti Kahibi Kaha”

Bhubaneswar: Zee Sarthak, the leading general entertainment channel of Odisha and known to cater to the taste of Odia viewers, serving them with a mix of exclusive entertaining content, launched its new mega Serial “KemitiKahibi Kaha” with the legendary Odia actors Siddhant Mohapatra and Supriya Nayak. The show has a perfect blend of romanticism, mystery, thrill and adds a spark on the Zee Sarthak’s new vision ‘Nua RupareNuabarsha, Manoranjan Bhara Sara Barsha.’ Produced by Akhsay Parija production and directed by famous Odia film director Sushant Mani, the serial hits the television screen in the prime slot, 8:00- 8:30 pm from Monday to Saturday starting from 25th January 2021.

The concept of Kemiti Kahibi Kaha wheels around the unconventional love story of a couple belonging to different generations and stands as a witness to the love that surpasses materialistic limits of age, status and lifestyle to prove the purity in love between the two individuals. The show has the biggest attraction by featuring one of the greatest Odia actors ever, Siddhant Mohapatra in the lead role. Supriya Nayak, the popular actress in Odia entertainment industry will be seen as the lead actress in the mega show.

Speaking on the show, Arghya Roy Chowdhury, Business Head of Zee Sarthak, commented, “Zee Sarthak has always been a pioneer in introducing iconic stories. We are very delighted to sign the legendary Siddhant Mohapatra as the lead actor for the show. Kemiti Kahibi Kaha will be the first mega daily soap launch of the new year setting the benchmark high for the fiction shows in the Odia industry. It is in line with our new theme, ‘Nua Rupare Nuabarsha Manoranjan Bhara Sara Barsha’. We are sure that the audience will love the chemistry between our leads Siddhant Mahapatra and Supriya Nayak on screen, along with the great story-telling direction of Sushant Mani. Zee Sarthak will keep entertaining its viewers throughout the year.”

Commenting on his comeback on television screen, Siddhant Mohapatra said, “I am very excited to be a part of the mega serial Kemiti Kahibi Kaha on Zee Sarthak. The channel has been one of mine and the favourite of entire Odia populace across demographics. What drew me to this daily fine art series was its unconventional storyline and an unexplored character sketch it was offering me to delve into, as an actor. In this new year I wanted to connect better with my viewers and bring a smile on their faces with this new project. I wish to put in my earnest effort to make this a grand success and trust the audience embrace me with the same love in my television comeback as well.”

Supriya Nayak commented, “It feels great to be a part of Kemiti Kahibi Kaha show especially working with the talented Siddhant Mohapatra, Sushant Mani & the Zee Sarthak team. I am very happy for the fact that I will be a part of the viewers lives on a daily basis, trying to bring happiness through our story. I am sure the audience is going to love the show.”

