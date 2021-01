Puri: On the Occasion of 72nd Republic Day, International Sand Artist, Manas Kumar Sahoo, conveys his best wishes through his Sand Art which displays our Tricoloured Flag & prays for the well being of Our Country.

The Sand Art is displayed on the Golden Beach of Puri, Odisha near the Light House. It is about 15 ft wide & about 15 tonnes of Sand has been used to create the art. The messages engraved in the Art read as “Happy Republic Day” & “Mera Bharat Mahan”.