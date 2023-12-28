Shree Mandira Parikrama project inauguration, The invitation was given to Jagatsinghpur shrines

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: Ahead of the inauguration of the much-hyped Shree Mandira Parikrama project in Puri on January 17, 2024, two shrines in Jagatsinghpur district were invited to participate in the event. Mandatory invitation cards were given to the priests of the selected two temples identified as Maa Sarala Temple and Kunjabihari Temple in Gadakujanga on Tuesday.

The designated representatives from Shree Jagannath Temple reached the Jagatsinghpur collectorate parade ground where a warm welcome was given to the visiting invitation card conveyors by civil administration, local people, and women from several SHGs. After the felicitation and welcome ceremony, the invitation cards were given to the priests of both temples. Nodal officer Susanta Das who was accompanying the visiting card distributors spoke about the Srimandira Parikrama project and its implementation in Puri, he also informed that the invitation cards are being given to a few dignitaries, religious heads, priests of several shrines, and religious institutions. . Sub collector Pradeep Sahoo, DIPRO Kaminiranjan Pattnaik, and culture officer Dilip Jena on behalf of the Jagatsinghpur civil administration coordinated the program.