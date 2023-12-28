EAM Dr. S Jaishankar meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, during his visit to Russia. In a social media post, the Minister said that he conveyed the warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and handed over the PM’s message to his Russian counterpart. He added that he briefed the Russian head of state on his discussions with Russia’s External Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov. Dr. Jaishankar further said that he appreciated his guidance on the further developments of their bilateral ties.

Earlier, the Minister had met with Mr. Lavrov in Moscow and discussed a wide range of issues, including the Indo-Pacific region, Ukraine, and the Israel-Gaza conflict. During the meeting, both leaders also signed a Protocol on Consultations for the period of next four years (2024-28) to make progress in economic cooperation, energy trade, connectivity, military-technical cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges.

Speaking at a press conference following the meeting, Dr. S Jaishankar said that the relations between India and Russia have been strong and steady, living up to the responsibility of a special and privileged strategic partnership.

Making remarks on India-Russia relations, Mr. Lavrov said India and Russia ties are historic and have been moving consistently forward.

India and Russia also signed two important agreements to take forward the further implementation of Kudankulam nuclear power projects in India.