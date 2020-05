Jajpur: Today Shramik Special Train from Coimbatore arrived at Jajpur Keonjhar Road railway station & around 500 Stranded Migrants of different district reached there.

District Police along with RPF, GRP Ensure the Proper arrangement of security at JK Road Railway Station and Social Distancing Among Stranded Migrants Who Reach there from different states by Shramik Special Train.

