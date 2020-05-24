Domestic flight operations to resume from tomorrow in the country in graded manner

New Delhi: Domestic airline operations are set to resume in the country in a graded manner from tomorrow. Speaking exclusively to AIR News, Chairman of the Airport Authority of India, Arvind Singh, said that the Airports in the country are fully prepared for the flight operations starting from tomorrow.

He informed that all arrangements have been made at the airports to ensure contactless boarding to prevent any chances of contagion. The Chairman said, commercial passenger flights at the Delhi airport will initially operate from Terminal 3.

